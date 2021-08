Gerl Twirls Gem as Duluth Huskies Blank Willmar

Ben Gerl twirled seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five batters.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ben Gerl twirled seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five batters as the Duluth Huskies shutout Willmar 5-0 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Mike Boeve and Ambren Voitik each finished with two hits as the Huskies will travel to Mankato for their final road series of the season.