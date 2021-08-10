Grand Rapids Native Heaven Hamling Seeing Benefits from NIL Ruling

FARGO, N.D. – Last month, collegiate athletes across the country were given permission to be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision. One of the players taking advantage of the opportunity is a former Northland basketball star.

North Dakota State guard Heaven Hamling has signed an endorsement deal with Silverstar Car Wash, a local company based in Sioux Falls. The Grand Rapids native will create social media content for the company and will also be on-site as they build a new location in Fargo.

“I wasn’t looking or anything, they just kind of reached out to me but I’m very blessed and honored that I’m one of the first in North Dakota and they chose me. Right now, we’re at the site and I’m a construction management major so that’s really cool that I get to be around this setting and able to see this happening,” Hamling said.

Hamling added that these opportunities are important for any and all athletes, no matter where they are or what sport they play.

“NDSU’s a mid-major, kind of a smaller school so I would have never thought that I would have been picked or chosen to do this so it’s really an honor. The name, image and likeness can trickle down to anything whether the power fives are making millions or a mid-major’s making a couple hundred dollars, it doesn’t matter, at least it’s something. It’s not easy for athletes to just get jobs whenever they want to so it can help a lot of athletes,” said Hamling.

In her first year at North Dakota State, Hamling led the Bison in scoring with 13 points per game.