St. Louis County Requiring Face Masks Inside All County Buildings Beginning Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Beginning Wednesday, St. Louis County will require face masks to be worn inside all county buildings.

According to a Tuesday press release, this will apply to all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

“St. Louis County continues to experience substantial transmission of COVID-19. The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50 or more new cases per 100,000 residents in a week. St. Louis County, with 200,000 residents, has had 120 new cases in the last week,” said St. Louis Couty Communications Manager Dana Kazel.

St. Louis County Public Health continues to offer vaccine clinics every week.

