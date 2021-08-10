St. Luke’s Vaccine Clinic Open Multiple Days This Week

St. Luke's will also be providing shots for people on Sunday at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. — Vaccinations have been up in the Northland as of late and St. Luke’s is trying to get the word out for people twelve and up to get their shot.

With the new guidelines for St. Luke’s and Essentia employees put in place requiring them to get vaccinated, St. Luke’s is opening up their clinic for a few more days this week.

Employees hope more people come in and receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“We wanted to make sure everyone had a great opportunity to come in and get their vaccine. If people do want to make an appointment we do accept appointments first but walk ins are also available as well,” St. Luke’s COVID Clinic Lead, Kelly Zapp says.

