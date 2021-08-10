Twin Ports Transplant Kick Starts ‘Too Good Bakery’

The Pop-Up Bakery can be Spotted at a Number of Events in Superior on a Weekly Basis

SUPERIOR, Wis. – They’re a dime a dozen these days – bakeries.

However, it’s what each owner does to make their sweet treats special that sets that bar high, and customers coming back for more.

“I bake with love and I’m backed by love,” exclaimed Liberty Smith, owner of Too Good Bakery.

It’s a secret ingredient that can be hard to come by.

“Anything that’s sweet and you could crave it – I make it,” said Smith.

For Smith, she takes extreme pride in the products that come from her oven.

“I started baking when I was really young. Through high school, I did culinary classes and baking competitions, cake decorating classes, and I actually moved here from Oregon less than a year ago,” said Smith.

Since opening in June, Too Good Bakery has received nothing but praise from polite customers.

“I have a regular customer, a little 8-year-old boy named Noah, he comes every single week and today he gave me a tip of ten cents, and it was just the sweetest thing,” said Smith.

Starting as a pop-up bakery, Smith sells her sweets weekly on Wednesdays at the Downtown Superior Farmer’s Market, and inside the Blaine Business Center each Thursday.

“My biggest goal is for people to be able to buy something they love. I never want someone to spend their money on something that’s less than fantastic,” said Smith.

She strives for quality and feeds off support from her family, friends, and customers in the community.

“I have a lot of repeat customers, the best compliment I could get,” said Smith.

Smith happens to be a transplant to the Twin Ports. The recent move, making for some stressful situations.

“Once I moved here it became therapeutic to be in the kitchen, to be baking, and so I just started doing a lot of it. More than we could eat on our own,” said Smith.

With an overabundance of sweetness at home, she’s now sharing her passion with others, hoping to one day turn it into a full-time profession.

“I’m saving up for my own drive-thru location here in Superior. That’s my dream and that’s what I’m headed for,” said Smith.

As the timer ticks on the next pan of bars or plate of cookies, it’s nothing but optimism for Smith, and smiles for miles.

“Seeing their smiles and hearing their compliments, that’s a job well done for me. That’s the goal,” said Smith.

She’s open to getting new recipes from her customers.

Smith is setting up every Wednesday at the Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market along Banks Avenue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. She’s also selling inside the Blaine Business Center along Belknap Street on Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

