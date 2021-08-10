Two Three-Year-Old Twin Boys Found Unresponsive Inside Locked Car in Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – Two three-year-old twin boys that were reported missing in Leetonia were found unresponsive inside of a locked car Monday evening.

According to the Hibbing Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of 4th Street on reports of two missing twin boys.

A citizen located the twins inside a vehicle near the residence about an hour and a half later and notified law enforcement.

The boys were found “unresponsive and in medical distress due to extreme heat” in the car. Police broke a window to the vehicle to gain access to the children.

According to reports, one of the boys was transported to UMCM in Hibbing and is said to be in stable condition.

The other boy was transported by air to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis and is said to be in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.