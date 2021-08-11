32nd Annual Blues Fest Returns to Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn.– The 32nd Annual Blues fest preparations are underway at Bayfront Festival Park and they are adding a few new elements to the 3 day celebration that is expected to bring in close to 20,000 people.

After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic the return of this music festival to the water font is largely anticipated through the Northland.

“It’s a combination of great music and a great venue,” Cyndee Parsons, Director of Media Relations, said.

People come from all over to attend this event and even buy their tickets in advance for future years which has turned this event into a tradition for many people.

“We have people that come every year from Minneapolis and from all over the state and the Midwest and we even have people who come from further that just put this on their calendar,” Parsons said.

Staff hopes to make this a safe and fun experience for everyone so the addition of hand washing stations through the park will help, along with the removal of the tent at the second stage to allow more open air.

Another addition to the lineup Friday night is the ‘Land o’ Lakes Title IX Championship tour with 11 female athletes from Minnesota to help celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Title IX in the state.

“There’s going to be interactive games, with our local Minnesota celebrities, and some photo ops, so we’ve never done this before so I’m excited to see what that is,” Parsons said.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds will perform on Friday, Tab Beniot on Saturday, and CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band on Sunday.

Gates will open at noon on Friday where live music will begin at 12:30, tickets will be for sale each day at the gate for $59 dollars or you can go online here for more information.