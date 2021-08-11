Bayfield County Deputy Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a 30-year-old Bayfield County deputy sheriff was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography.

The deputy sheriff was arrested at his home in Ashland by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation special agents following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a messaging application.

According to reports, a search warrant was executed on Monday by DCI agents at which time the deputy was arrested and booked into Ashland County Jail.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from the Ashland Police Department.