Bayfield Seeing Successful Summer Tourism Season

Apple Fest will take place the first weekend of October.

BAYFIELD, Wisc. — Tourism in Bayfield has been up this summer.

Hotels are being completely booked and businesses are seeing peak Apple Fest numbers.

The weekly foot traffic throughout the summer has been due to events being back in session like the Point to LaPointe swim and weekly concerts by the lake held every Tuesday.

This most recent concert was the largest the Chamber has ever seen.

“That shows you just how many people are really in the area because Bayfield is only a little over 480 people that live in the town, but we had 400 people just last night,” Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau Marketing Director, Kati Anderson says.

The Chamber is currently reaching out to vendors for the upcoming Apple Fest while also monitoring the most recent Covid-19 numbers.

