Bayview Elementary Holds Community Mobile Market

PROCTOR, Minn.- Community Action Duluth came out to Bayview Elementary School in Proctor to host a Community Mobile Market.

As a way to bring fresh and local foods to the area, the market has meat, vegetables and more.

The mobile market offers discounts on produce items for shoppers under 18 and over 60 years old.

EBT users are also receiving discounts on select items.

“Yeah well we don’t have a grocery store up here in Proctor,” said Bayview Elementary Assistant Principal John Awsumb. “We have a Kwik Trip, we have a Holiday, but it’s a hard place to find some really fresh produce. So this is a really great way to get the community involved.”

Community Action Duluth provides products from UMD gardens, Aldis, and Upper Lakes Foods.

The community market hopes to return on the second Wednesday of September.