BCA: Another Arrest After Body Found in Lake Superior Last Month

DULUTH, Minn.-This afternoon the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced they have arrested a second suspect in the murder and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior last month.

Tommi Lynn Hintz, 31, of Duluth has been booked into the St. Louis County Jail on a Cook County warrant on probable cause, accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body. Officers with the Duluth Police Department assisted with the arrest.

Richard Balsimo of St. Paul was murdered on or around June 20, according to the BCA. His remains were recovered from Lake Superior near Grand Portage on July 15 and 16.

A Duluth man, Robert Thomas West, was charged on July 16 with aiding an offender and interference with a dead body for his role in the incident.