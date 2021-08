Brooks’ Leadoff Home Run Powers Duluth Huskies Over Mankato

Brooks led the way with three RBI while Mike Boeve and Bryan Broecker chipped in with two RBI each.

MANKATO, Minn. – Shortstop Michael Brooks delivered his team-leading fifth home run of the season on the first pitch of the game as the Duluth Huskies topped Mankato 12-5 Thursday night at ISG Field.

Brooks led the way with three RBI while Mike Boeve and Bryan Broecker chipped in with two RBI each.