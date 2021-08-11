‘Bury The Board’ Fundraiser Aims to Help GND Rec Center Build Skatepark

The skatepark still needs an additional $600,000 to be completed.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Gary New Duluth Rec Center has a new fundraiser to help them build their new skatepark.

It’s called ‘Bury the Board’ and it is being featured at the Damage Boardshop in Lincoln Park.

The shop started it up just last week with the hope to continually raise enough funds to bury the skateboard with cash… moving it to other venues and shops in the area.

“It’s been a long project. We’ve been working on it for seven years with Mark out there and you know it’s been a lot of fundraising through the years and this component with “Bury the Board” is just one of the many things we’ve been doing,” Damage Boardshop Owner, Ben Olson says.

Managers also say that with the combination of the Olympics and the pandemic there has been a growing popularity in the sport with more people wanting to get outdoors.

