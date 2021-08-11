Glensheen Mansion Summer Concerts on the Pier

DULUTH, Minn.– Concerts on the Pier has become a staple event at the Glensheen Mansion every summer since 2015 where local bands play on the pier and the site draws in thousands of people whether on land, or in the water.

Glensheen brings in different local artists every Wednesday night through the summer from 7:00 to 8:00 PM, to play on a stage that has one of the best views in Duluth.

With food trucks, beverages, and different lawn games there, this event offers something for people of all ages to come and enjoy sunset on lake superior with live music.

“It’s wonderful to give back to the community but also be able to showcase a really cool historical marker that we have on the estate like the pier, that’s attached to our boathouse, and I think it’s one of the coolest music venues on Lake Superior,” Emma Deaner, the Experience Director for the Glensheen Mansion, said.

The concerts will continue through the last Wednesday of the month.