Gov. Walz Announces Vaccination Requirements for State Agency Employees

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced today that state agency employees will be required to show proof of vaccination or participate in regular testing before returning to the workplace.

Employees working in person will be required to show proof of vaccination and attest to their vaccination status by Wednesday, Sept. 8. Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week in order to work on-site.

“Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the Delta variant does not derail our economic recovery,” Walz said. “The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities. With this action, we’re joining businesses and colleges across the state who have taken this important step, and I urge other employers to do the same.”