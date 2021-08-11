Hermantown Native Neal Pionk Signs Four-Year Deal with Winnipeg Jets

The former UMD standout led all defenseman on the team with 32 points in 54 games last season.

WINNIPEG, Canada – For the past three seasons, Hermantown native Neal Pionk has defied expectations that people had of him as a pro hockey player. And now, he’ll continue to do that with a new contract and some more money.

Wednesday, Pionk signed a four-year, $23.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The 26-year-old was a restricted free agent, but was able to avoid an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. The former UMD standout led all defenseman on the team with 32 points in 54 games last season. Pionk also recorded four assists in eight games during the playoffs. Two years ago, he scored a career high 45 points in his first year in Winnipeg after being traded from the New York Rangers.