Hermantown’s Ty Hanson Commits to UMD Men’s Hockey

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown defenseman Ty Hanson announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to joining the UMD men’s hockey team.

The soon-to-be junior scored nine goals and 20 assists during his sophomore campaign. He is the third Hermantown player to commit to UMD, joining Joey Pierce and Zam Plante, and they will join current Bulldogs Jesse Jacques, Blake Biondi and Darian Gotz who are former Hawks as well.