Lake Superior Water Levels Remain Below Record Levels

The Corps does not expect water levels to go up the rest of the month.

DULUTH, Minn. — New data by the Army Corps of Engineers show that Lake Superior’s water level has fallen again after hitting a record high two years ago.

This is due in part to the lack of rain this summer.

While other Great Lakes have experienced a rise in their levels, Lake Superior is still twelve inches below its highest level set back in 2019.

That could all change if the northland receives more rain.

“The caveat would be is if we get a big change in our weather patterns and we start to see a lot of precipitation. We’ve seen that in other years where all of a sudden we get a whole lot of rain and the water levels can jump up and do some pretty weird things,” Minnesota Sea Grant Associate Director of Outreach, Jesse Schomberg says.

The Corps does not expect water levels to go up the rest of the month.

Those levels should rise again come September and October.