More Blood Drives to Battle National Blood Shortage

DULUTH, Minn.- As the national blood shortage continues, more blood drives are in motion in the Northland.

Superior Choice Credit Union is sponsoring a “back to school” blood drive event for the American Red Cross.

You might have missed today’s blood drive but there will be another one tomorrow at the Miller Hill Mall from 12 to 3 pm.

“On august 9th we once again moved into a critical need for blood,” said Account Manager Corey Boe. “Typically, the Red Cross likes to have a five day supply of blood to provide for the country and right now we are down to a one day supply. So coming out to give right now is more important than ever.”

People who donate today and tomorrow will have a chance to win a $250 pre-paid debit card.

Two additional American Red Cross blood drives sponsored by Bentleyville and Bent Paddle Brewing will be held at Amsoil Arena on August 25 and 26.