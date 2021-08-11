More Closures Beginning Wednesday on Twin Ports Interchange

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling in and around the Twin Ports Interchange will encounter new closures and detours beginning Wednesday.

Southbound Highway 53 to southbound I-535 will close.

Detours will follow southbound Highway 53 to 21st Avenue West, to 1st Street, to lower Piedmont, to Garfield Avenue, and onto southbound I-535.

In addition, southbound 53 to northbound I-35 will also close.

Detours will follow southbound Highway 53 to eastbound Highway 194/Central Entrance to southbound Mesaba Avenue, to West 1st Street, to 6th Avenue West, to West Michigan Street, to 5th Avenue West, and onto northbound I-35.

Motorists are encouraged to check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures, and detour routes.

For more information about the Twin Ports Interchange project, click here.