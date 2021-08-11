Municipal Primary Election Update

DULUTH, Minn. — The Municipal Primary Election took place yesterday for two at-large city council seats along with City Council District 2 and District 4 seats as well.

At 8:00 pm Wednesday night the votes were in sending 8 candidates to the Novembers ballots.

There was a 12.4% total voter turnout, which was around the expected amount but still way lower than what the city wants.

The Director of Administrative Services says it is so important to vote to help decide the direction of the city.

“It’s really really important to vote in November because these are your local representatives, these are the folks who are making the decisions that likely have the greatest impact on you on a day to day basis and so really encourage people, get out, get informed, go out and vote in November,” Chelsea Helmer, Director of Administrative Services said.

One of the at large spots was decided by one vote which showed just how close the election results were.

For a full list of results, click here.