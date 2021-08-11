Regular Season Rapidly Approaching for Northwood/Solon Springs Football Team

MINONG, Wis. – The regular season is just two weeks away for Wisconsin high school football. And that means practice gets more intense, including for Northwood/Solon Springs.

The Evergreens were one of many teams that were able to play last fall, but it was a season filled with cancellations and postponements. In fact, the team would go on to play just one game that was on their original schedule and finish with a 3-4 record.

“It was just being able to adapt to a situation saying “hey we found an opponent for the week. let’s play them. let’s try to prepare for them as quick as possible.” So I think we got really efficient at getting prepared for games, learning how to make practices efficient, learning how to make film study efficient. I think that will benefit us in the future as well,” said head coach Matt Hager.

Northwood/Solon Springs will have a mix of returning players, as well as some seniors who will be playing football for the first time. But all eyes will be on the offense led by senior quarterback Syver Gulbrandsen.

The Evergreens will open their season next Friday on the road against Luck.