St. Louis County Public Health Brings COVID Vaccine Clinics to College Campuses

DULUTH, Minn.- The college of St. Scholastica in Duluth and St. Louis County Public health is teaming up to make getting the COVID vaccine more convenient with on-campus vaccine clinics.

“So we really want to be able to provide vaccines right where they are at,” said Public Health Nurse Emily Lian. “That’s kinda been public health’s perspective on vaccines in general, to be in the community and be able to provide it right there for them.”

St. Louis County Public Health held a COVID vaccine clinic in Burns Wellness Commons, offering free Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the public.

One big goal for this on-campus vaccine clinic is making the first dose more accessible for students.

“A lot of college students don’t have that transportation to other places and we know they are more likely to get vaccinated if they can just, you know, walk a block on campus,” said Lian.

St. Louis County Public Health will return to St. Scholastica on September 1 from 10 am to 1 pm, for those looking for a first or second dose of the vaccine.

“I just felt like it was important to do,” said vaccine recipient Nicholas Crowle. “I’m a football coach here at Scholastica and thought it was important to not only keep campus safe but obviously keeping the team safe, you know, as we work into our season now.”

St. Louis County Public Health will also be on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus on August 25 and 26 and at Lake Superior College on August 24 and 25, providing first doses of the vaccine to the public.

As we near the fall semester, both universities and colleges in Duluth are trying to help students get vaccinated.