UPDATE: Child Dies After Being Locked in Car in Hibbing, Twin Brother Released From Hospital

UPDATE: The Hibbing Police Department has now been informed that one of the twin boys has passed away while receiving medical care at a children’s hospital in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy on the boy.

The other juvenile male was released from St. Mary’s in Duluth.

Police added that possible charges on the father of the children have been sent to the St. Louis County Attorney’s office for review and a charging decision.

____________________________________________________

HIBBING, Minn. – Two three-year-old twin boys that were reported missing in Leetonia were found unresponsive inside of a locked car Monday evening.

According to the Hibbing Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of 4th Street on reports of two missing twin boys.

A citizen located the twins inside a vehicle near the residence about an hour and a half later and notified law enforcement.

The boys were found “unresponsive and in medical distress due to extreme heat” in the car. Police broke a window to the vehicle to gain access to the children.

According to reports, one of the boys was transported to UMCM in Hibbing and is said to be in stable condition.

The other boy was transported by air to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis and is said to be in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.