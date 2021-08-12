Duluth Huskies Inch Closer to Postseason with Road Win Over Mankato

Five different players drove in multiple runs for the Huskies, who swept their final road series of the season.

MANKATO, Minn. – Mike Boeve and Calyn Halvorson each homered in the third inning as the Duluth Huskies topped Mankato 14-8 Thursday night at ISG Field.

Five different players drove in multiple runs for the Huskies, who swept their final road series of the season. Friday night, they will host Bismarck for their final series of the season. A win or a loss by Eau Claire will send Duluth to the Northwoods League playoffs for the first time since 2018.