ECUMEN Lakeshore Battles Employee Shortage

DULUTH, Minn.- Hiring employees continues to be a challenge for many businesses in the Northland.

That’s why places like ECUMEN Lakeshore senior living are holding special recruiting events to fill open work positions.

Today’s all day event accepted walk-ins to apply and interview.

ECUMEN is looking to fill medical and general staff positions for full and part time hours. They are also a 24 hour senior living facility in need of employees who can work day, night, or overnight shifts.

“Certainly we’re looking for somebody who cares about helping others and making an impact in someone’s life,” said Community Life Director Jena Evans. “There’s a lot of opportunities here with that as we have a large population of people here and it’s just a really great place to work.”

ECUMEN plans on holding a second hiring open house in the near future as today’s event was a success.