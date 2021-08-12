Hibbing School Unveils New Playground

The playground will be open to the public after school hours.

HIBBING, Minn. — Hibbing community members came together today to celebrate a new inclusive playground at the Greenhaven Elementary School.

The K through second grade classes hosted the grand opening of their new playground on Thursday made possible by fundraising through the school’s non-profit parent teacher organization.

Students got to test out the new equipment replacing the old playground built in 1996.

“The zip line. And the new buddy swing that they have. It’s fun because two people can go together and they can talk,” Hibbing Residents, Anna & Gretchen Zubich say.

Members of the faculty got to see all of their reactions.

“I think they are all really excited after seeing it for the first time. I just hope I can get them inside after recess once school starts,” Greenhaven Elementary School Principal, Carrie McDonald says.

Before the pandemic the project had a total budget of $450,000.

Now, the school had to drastically trim the final design.

“Covid made us do some adjustments and find another way. We cut it down to $250,000 at the time. Then we kept all the inclusive prices that we could and kept the goal,” Playground Chair, Linnea Wallie says.

These inclusive pieces include a we-go round, the Omni spinner and the zip cruise.

“We have an addition bay in the zip cruise with a bucket swing. There is the oodle swing and the roller table. There’s lots of inclusive pieces here,” Wallie says.

Giving students and community members a playground everyone can use.

