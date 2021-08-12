Lake Superior Community Health Center Celebrates Health Center Week with Block Party

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s National Health Center Week, and the Lake Superior Community Health Center partied outside to celebrate.

Along with free produce from Second Harvest Food Bank, games, and music, the block party also offered free COVID vaccines and health screenings at its Denfeld location in Duluth.

Organizers say after a difficult pandemic, they hope to offer a safe space to meet the community’s needs under one roof.

“I honestly hope that people take the word community out of our title,” said Lake Superior Community Health Center CEO Jessie Peterson.

“We are Lake Superior Community Health Center and being able to hold a community event really reinforces what we do here,” she said. “We are here to provide healthcare services but more than that we are here to be a safe place.”

Lake Superior Community Health’s two locations in Duluth and Superior offer medical, behavioral, and dental services.