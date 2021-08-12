Mayor Larson Provides Detailed Response To Critics Of Plan To Outsource Duluth’s Tourism Marketing

Larson's full e-mail to council with answers to critics can be found at the bottom of this story.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson addressed city councilors at Thursday night’s agenda meeting — three days after announcing her plan to outsource the city’s 2022 marketing contract and no longer use Visit Duluth.

It’s a bold move Larson acknowledges, and one that’s fueled a lot of pushback from the local creative community.

As FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports, Larson is standing firm about her choice to put Duluth’s next marketing contract out for bid for the first time since Visit Duluth got the job in 1935, and why the winner went to Minneapolis-based Bellmont Partners — not a local firm.

At the council agenda session, Larson hit on red flags people have been throwing her way.

She said she put the marketing job out for public bid because doing otherwise was irresponsible and not transparent by simply throwing roughly $2 million at a private organization like Visit Duluth without a “request for proposal” (RFP) process and competitive bidding for the best candidate.

Another point involved knowing if anything else was going on behind the scenes.

Larson said there was growing concern from many entities in the community who were not feeling served by Visit Duluth’s membership model, which she said is a problem when using public dollars.

Larson also felt the city was treated like a client at times when asking Visit Duluth for changes in marketing efforts.

“Tear-off hotel maps, Western Corridor promotion, shared attraction pass — they were implemented in practice but in theory were met with resistance – sometimes a lot of resistance,” Larson said.

Meanwhile, Larson said she understands people’s frustration with sending a $1.8 million marketing contract outside of Duluth. But she truly believes Bellmont is right for the job after a months-long application process, and she says it’s not an uncommon practice to outsource at times — something she says critics within Duluth’s marketing community do themselves with their clients.

“Many of them that have communicated with us are representing and doing beautiful creative work for entities in New York City, in St. Paul, for national retailers. These are jobs that are not going to those communities because they went through a competitive process, won it fair and square and are able to showcase the great work they have in a different city, on a national level, supporting our workers here because of that big, bold vision that they have,” Larson said.

The council is set to vote on the Bellmont contract at Monday night’s city council meeting. Bellmont will be available during a presentation at the committee of the whole meeting before council.

It’s at that time Larson says people will realize Belmont’s commitment to hiring local talent and creating marketing everts deep into the city’s neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Visit Duluth has been offered a $400,000 contract to handle the city’s convention sales and visitor’s center. No decision has been reached on that yet.

Below is Larson’s email to councilors Thursday with answers to specific questions critical of her tourism marketing plan: