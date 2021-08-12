Minnesota Hits 70% Mark for 1st Vaccinations for 16 and up

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has reached the milestone of vaccinating 70% of its population age 16 and older with at least one dose against GOVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz credits a recent rise in vaccination rates amid concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the state’s $100 rewards for people who get their first shot before Aug. 15.

The number of first doses administered per week is up 129% after bottoming out a month ago.

New vaccinations peaked in April in Minnesota.

Minnesota leads the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their vaccination series at 54.4%.