Over Abundance of Garden Fresh Tomatoes? Try This!

Cooking Connection: Semi Dried Tomatoes

Recipe:

Tomatoes – smaller ones work best

Salt and Pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fresh Basil or other herbs

Cut tomatoes in half, place on parchment-lined sheet pans.

Spray or brush with olive oil before you place it in the oven and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place them on the top rack of the oven at 200F for 2 1/2 hours until soft.

Let cool and layer in a jar with olive oil and fresh basil or other fresh herbs.

Finish with tomatoes on the top to hold down the basil. Keeps a week in the fridge and freezes great.

Click here for more recipes from Chef Arlene Coco.