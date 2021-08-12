Protest Against Vaccine Requirement Held in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-As more and more organizations are requiring their employees to get vaccinated, including at local hospitals, there has been some pushback in the Northland.

Earlier today a group of locals were gathered at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street to protest the idea of being forced to be vaccinated.

One person we spoke to says, she hopes events like these lead to a more open debate.

“It’s just suppression of respectful debate,” said Kathryn Kallberg, a local healthcare worker. “That’s what we are standing up for. We want people to be able to talk, to be respectful, to be kind to one another and to not feel that coercion, to do something we really don’t want to do.”

A similar rally was held last weekend in Duluth.