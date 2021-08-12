Suspects in East Hillside Shooting Formally Charged

DULUTH, Minn. – The suspects arrested in Tuesday’s East Hillside drive-by shooting have now been formally charged.

According to court records, the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Kewon Dunn, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, drive-by shooting, and felon convicted crime of violence-firearm violation.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Brianna Clark-Johnson has also been charged with aiding an offender.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting victim, identified as Christian Grimes, 21, called 911 to report he had been shot and his brother was driving him to St. Luke’s.

Grimes told police that “he had been shot by Kewon Dunn” and that Dunn was in a red Pontiac Grand Prix.

According to the complaint, witnesses in the area of the shooting also told officers that the shooting suspect fled the area in a red Pontiac Grand Prix.

At the hospital, the victim’s brother told police that he and his brother were walking around the area of North 15th Avenue East looking for their stolen motorcycle.

When they reached the alleyway by North 15th Avenue East they saw a red Grand Prix approaching them and recognized the driver as Grimes’s ex-girlfriend.

The victim’s brother told officers that Dunn was in the passenger side of the car and he was holding a black pistol out of the window.

According to the complaint, when Grimes saw the gun he began running up the avenue, and then “he felt a burning pain to his lower back.”

The complaint states that Grimes has known Dunn “his whole life and described an antagonistic relationship.”

Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the shooting captured by a local business which corroborated the statements given by Grimes and his brother.

When officers arrived at Dunn’s last known address on Jefferson Street they detained Clark-Johnson who denied any involvement in the shooting.

When interviewed by police Clark-Johnson told authorities that she woke up to a text message Tuesday morning telling her that her Chrysler 300 parked in front of 1923 Jefferson Street had damage to its window.

She then drove her red Pontiac Grand Prix to Jefferson Street but no one else had driven her car that day.

Clark-Johnson also told officers she had not seen Dunn since April.

According to the criminal complaint, a black 9mm Ruger was collected from Dunn’s mother’s Jeep at the Jefferson Street address. Multiple 9mm shell casings were also collected from the scene of the shooting.