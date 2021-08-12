The Duluth Children’s Museum Returns with New Exhibits

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Children’s Museum in Lincoln Park, is welcoming kids and families to their grand reopening this Saturday.

“So this is huge for us as an organization,” said CEO and President of the museum Cameron Kruger.

The West Superior street museum is opening up its doors to the public after two years of construction.

The popular family space is known to be the 5th *oldest* children’s museum in the country.

“We, you know, the biggest thing we hear from the community is that parents are really needing this resource for their kids,” said Kruger. “A place for play and learning. They can come and experience all of the exhibits that we got.”

The remodeled museum features an indoor tree house and toddler play room, making it a space for children of all ages.

One main goal for the museum is to engage children in a creative way.

“We have a lot of new experiences, behind me is our new adventure tree house which is one of the biggest things the community has asked for, is an indoor play space,” said Kruger. “A way for kids to be able to get those motor skills and be able to let their energy out.”

The Duluth Children’s Museum is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday and welcomes visitors to come Saturday and Sunday for its official first weekend back.