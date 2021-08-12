Two Harbors Art Fair Celebrates 27th Year as a Summer Tradition

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors Art Fair, also known as Under the Spreading Walnut Tree Art Fair, is taking place Friday, August 13 through Sunday, August 15.

This year, organizers are celebrating their 27th year as a summer tradition in the community located along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The fair features works of art including jewelry, photographs, painting, ceramics, and much more.

More than 25 artists will be participating in the fair this year.

There will be live music on Saturday and Sunday by folk musician Thea Ennen.

Art-making workshops are also set to take place Saturday and Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m.

The event is hosted by Christine Williams and is supported in part by a grant from Lovin’ Lake County.

