UW-Superior to Require Masks for All Students, Employees

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin Superior announced Thursday that it will require all students and staff to wear a face mask in all indoor spaces and facilities, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, August 16.

“We are striving to do everything within our power to deliver a top-quality educational experience while continuing to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Chancellor Renée Wachter.

The University said to help limit the spread of COVID-19 it will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus as well as a testing site.

The Vaccination Clinic will move from Wessman Arena to Room 157 in the Yellowjacket Union beginning Tuesday, August 17.

Walk-in appointments will be available Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. More information on the clinic can be found by clicking here.

Additionally, the University will continue to host the community COVID-19 testing site in the Marcovich Wellness Center for anyone five years of age or older until September 30. For more information on the community COVID testing site, click here.