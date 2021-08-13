3-Year-Old Killed After Accidental Shooting in Bena

BENA, Minn. – Authorities say a three-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed at a residence in Bena early Friday morning.

According to reports, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting around 3:54 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the residence they learned that a three-year-old girl had been accidentally shot by a five-year-old boy in the household.

The girl was transported to the Deer River Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.