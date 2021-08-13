Bayfield County Fair Continues Annual Tradition

The fair runs until Sunday with different events going on each day.

IRON RIVER, Wisc. — The Bayfield County Fair has been going strong for over 100 years.

Even with the pandemic cancelling the fair in-person last summer, they were still able to host a virtual event.

“They did video showing of the animals and sold online and did really well. We had really good participation with that and people were able to participate somehow in the fair,” Bayfield County Fair Director, Mary Motiff says.

Now that people are back, organizers say they are excited to be at the fair grounds once again.

“Everyone is so thrilled to be back. We have some great sponsors this year. We have more vendors then we’ve had lately,” Motiff says.

With the typical fair food there also comes entertainment like the animals at the petting zoo.

There’s also rides, concerts, an escape room and many other forms of entertainment.

One new vendor is looking to make a name for herself selling creative kits for kids three and up.

“From there I started making the sensory kits that I sell and I started doing festivals. That led to meeting someone to a store location that I will be opening in September,” Kiddiwink Kids Owner, Sheila Desjarlais says.

After seeing a need for more activities in the winter time, Desjarlais hopes to bring these kits and classes to children for parents who want some alternatives to screens.

For parents who curious about the products, there is even a demo table in front of their tent.

“Once a kid sits down I’d say more often then not the parent is trying to drag them away from the table because they are having so much fun. There’s no rules they can literally do anything,” Desjarlais says.

