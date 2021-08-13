Bayfront Blues Festival Kicks Off 32nd Year

Blues Fest continues through Sunday. Tickets are available at the gates for $65.

DULUTH, Minn.- The sound of the blues is flowing through Duluth again this weekend as the Bayfront Blues Festival is back for its 32nd year.

The festival kicked off Friday with the Fabulous Thunderbirds and Miss Myra and The Moonshiners.

Tickets bought for last year’s canceled show were honored this weekend, and organizers say there were a lot of tickets sold, with people excited to get to hear their music this year.

“I think performers are thrilled to be back working after a year,” said Cyndee Parsons, Director of Media Relations. “And I think that all the fans are happy to have the Blues Fest again and be able to listen to live music and it just seems to be something that everyone has been looking forward to.”

