Coaches Corner: Curt Wiese

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with UMD football head coach Curt Wiese as the Bulldogs wrapped up their first week of fall practice. UMD hit the field for fall practice for the first time in nearly two years after having last season canceled. The Bulldogs will open the 2021 season at Upper Iowa on Sept. 2.