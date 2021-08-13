Day Out with Thomas Gift Shop is a Big Hit

DULUTH, Minn.- Thomas the Tank Engine is back for another weekend of fun, and kids of all ages are making detours to the Thomas Everything gift shop.

Day Out with Thomas at the North Shore Scenic Railroad has more than train rides and games. Their Thomas Everything gift shop has something for every Thomas the Tank Engine fan.

“Well, last weekend I think we had some record breaking sales here in the gift shop, and lots of people were coming through,” said employee Ann Schurdt. “I think people are just really excited to get out and about and do something normal with their families. So it was a very fun filled busy weekend.”

Conductor hats, toy trains, and coffee mugs are among the many train themed items exclusive to the Day Out with Thomas event.

“Our little boy loves Thomas the train. He’s absolutely obsessed with it,” said visitor Tim Vriede. “We just like trains, seeing all the old ones and the history of them.”

After every train ride, kids and families were rushing into the gift shop looking for a souvenir. There are only two more days left to get all of your exclusive Thomas the Tank Engine toys.