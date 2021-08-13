Duluth Huskies Rally Comes Up Short Against Bismarck, But Eau Claire Loss Clinches Playoff Spot

Dom Meza homered in the seventh inning as the Huskies are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – Down 8-0 in the seventh, the Duluth Huskies started to rally, but came up just short in the ninth as Bismarck got the 8-7 win.

Dom Meza got the scoring started for the Huskies in the seventh with a two-run home run. Down 8-2 in the ninth with one out, the Huskies scored three runs to cut the deficit to three. Then, scored two more with two outs, but Ambren Voitik looked at strike three to end the game with the bases loaded.

Meza led the Huskies offensively, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and scored twice.

Position players came in and shined on the mound, as shortstop Michael Brooks and catcher Peyton Powell combined for 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.

With Willmar beating Eau Claire, the Huskies have clinched a playoff spot and are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. The Huskies and Bismarck Larks will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Wade Stadium with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.