Fallen Duluth WWII Hero Honored With Exhibit, Documentary

Sgt. James Joseph Hubert was honored on what would have been his 100th birthday Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth native soldier killed in action during World War Two was honored by his hometown and family this week after his death in 1943.

Sgt. James Joseph Hubert was honored on what would have been his 100th birthday Thursday with a new travelling exhibit at the St. Louis County Historical Society’s Veterans Memorial Hall.

Hubert’s nephew and manager of Veterans Memorial Hall, Jay Hagen, and his mother Mary Kay — Hubert’s sister — also helped make a documentary film debuting at the depot later this year.

Hubert was missing in action until his remains were discovered in 2015 his family was able to lay him to rest in Duluth in 2017.

“He gave his life for this country,” said Hagen. “So you have to honor somebody who’s willing to do that.”

“By his actions he spoke volumes more than he could ever have told us. Because actions do speak louder than words,” he said.

A scholarship in partnership with the Duluth community foundation was also announced Thursday for any student of Denfeld High School — Hubert’s alma mater.