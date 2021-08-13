Motorcycle vs. Cargo Box Truck Crash in Superior Leaves One Dead, One in Critical Condition

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A 58-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old was left in critical condition following a crash in Superior Thursday afternoon.

According to the Superior Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Broadway Street on reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a commercial cargo box truck at 3:06 p.m.

Reports state the 58-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, from Polk County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old passenger on the motorcycle, also from Polk County, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the 32-year-old male driver of the cargo truck was cited for Fail-to-Yield-Right-of-Way.

The crash remains under investigation.

Members of the Superior Police Department say they extend their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and the injured juvenile.