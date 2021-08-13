New, Returning LSC Students Prepare For Fall Semester at Kickoff Event

LSC will be holding three fall semester kickoff events before the year starts in a little more than a week.

DULUTH, Minn.- New and returning students at Lake Superior College got a head start preparing for a fall semester in person again.

LSC will be holding three fall semester kickoff events before the year starts in a little more than a week.

Students can buy all their books and supplies locate their classrooms, get student IDs, and take care of more prep work to make jumping into the school year a bit less stressful.

“We hold these events in particular because we get to set aside everything else and we just get to meet people and help them get to know their goals and where they’re going and what they wanna do here,” said Registrar Melissa Leno.

“So that when August 23rd rolls around all they have to do is go to class and they feel so much better about getting started,” she said.

Two more kickoff events will be held next Thursday and Saturday.