Saints’ Kevin Ritsche Steps Down as Head Baseball Coach

The CSS alum led the Saints to a 20-9 overall record this past spring and to a runner-up finish in the UMAC regular season, and in the tournament as well.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica head baseball coach Kevin Ritsche is stepping down.

He was hired two years ago but had his first season cut short due to the pandemic.

This past spring, the Superior native led the Saints to a 20-9 overall record and a runner-up finish in the UMAC regular season, and in the tournament as well. Ritsche is a CSS grad and came back to his alma mater after winning over 300 games as head coach at Winston-Salem University.