St. Louis County Rescue Squad Continuing Search for Missing Man on Sand Lake

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is continuing to search the island and the lake for Philip.

BRITT AREA, Minn. — On Thursday around 4 p.m. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad responded to Sand Lake in the Britt area just north of Virginia for a water emergency.

A man identified as Philip Poulose, a Roseville resident, and a friend were canoeing on the lake when water started to flood their canoe due to high winds.

Philip told his friend his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline and his friend swam to a small island where he was eventually rescued.

Neither had a life jacket with them.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is continuing to search the island and the lake for Philip.