UMD’s Brent Laing Named to 2022 Senior Bowl Watchlist

For many players, this serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process and mostly consists of players on the Division I level. The 2022 Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team wrapped up their first week of fall practice on Friday. The Bulldogs also learned that one of their own is getting some national recognition for his play on the field.

Offensive lineman Brent Laing has been named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. For many players, this serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process and mostly consists of players on the Division I level.

Laing has been a staple on the Bulldogs offensive line, appearing in 10 games in both 2018 and 2019.

“It’s a huge honor. I think a couple months ago, I had Jim Nagy tweet out at me and that was super surprising. I’ve been working super hard this offseason. We have a great group of guys on the defense as well as fellow linemen and those defensive linemen push me every day and honestly just make me a better player so it’s a huge honor to be put on that list and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Laing said.

Laing is just the latest in elite offensive linemen to come through UMD. That includes his current offensive line coach Garth Heikkinen who was on the D2Football.com’s All-Decade team.

“He’s a really athletic football player, he does all the things we ask him that you need to do to be successful in our offense at the position. He also has the work ethic to match it. He hasn’t taken anything for granted, he showed up and kind picked up right where he left off. Brent’s as talented of an offensive lineman that we’ve had come through here to Duluth and I’m excited to kind of see where he takes this senior year,” Heikkinen said.

“Me and coach Heikkinen have a really good relationship. It’s really awesome to be able to learn for him and have him push me and be able to tell me what I’m doing wrong and right and it’s just awesome to know that he’s there for me and has my back,” Laing added.

The 2022 Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.