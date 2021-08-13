UWS Men’s Basketball to Play UW-Green Bay in Exhibition Next Season

This will be the first time the Yellowjackets will play a DI school since November 2009 against Wisconsin.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the upcoming season and they’ve got a few big ones circled.

On Nov. 27, the Yellowjackets will play the University of Green Bay in an exhibition game. This will be the first time the Yellowjackets will play a DI school since November 2009 against Wisconsin.

“I think your guys get up for that in a different way and we have some guys from that side of the state and know guys on Green Bay’s team I think it elevates things and obviously the competition level just helps us going into the rest of our nonconference play and then into UMAC play for sure,” UWS head coach Greg Polkowski said.

The opportunity came because of openings on the schedule and now the Yellowjackets are looking forward to facing off against the Phoenix.

“You go up there and compete and do your best and the message stays the same but I think to go against a team that’s obviously going to be at a high level and a high talent level, you see what way it goes. But no matter what way it goes after that game, there’s going to be a lot of positives to learn from and take away and just the experience in general will be a great thing for us,” Polkowski added.

UWS will open the season in another exhibition against UMD on Nov. 2.