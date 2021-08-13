Workforce Development Helping with Job Searches As Unemployment Benefits End Soon

DULUTH, Minn.- With nationwide unemployment benefits coming to an end on September 6, employment centers in the Northland are opening their doors to help those looking for work.

Workforce Development at career force in Duluth is offering its resources to the public.

Workforce counselors are available by appointment to help people find and apply to jobs.

“A lot of people don’t really know where to start, or they want to change careers, you know it’s been a rough year but they’re not really sure what jobs are in demand in our area, what jobs have the best opportunities for growth and advancement,” said director Elena Foshay.

Now is a good time for those receiving unemployment benefits to get a head start on their job hunt.